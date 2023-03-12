AIDS cases among women on the rise in Himachal: Health Minister

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 11

Dhani Ram Shandil, Health and Family Welfare Minister, said today that the number of women suffering from AIDS was rising in the state.

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating a state-level International Women’s Day function organised under the aegis of the State AIDS Control Society and the Health Department at Thodo Ground here.

He stressed the need to create more awareness about the disease among people. He said that AIDS tests were conducted at the integrated counselling and testing centres. He added the state government was committed to providing better health services and was focusing on strengthening infrastructure.

“In all, 11 mother and child care institutes are being set up in the state.

Of these, five institutes have already been made functional while the work on the remaining is underway,” he added.

The minister flagged off an awareness rally with the message of ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ and inspected an exhibition put up by various departments.