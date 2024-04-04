Aim to improve service, says new Kangra CMO

Our Correspondent

Dharamsala, April 3

Dr Rajesh Guleri assumed charge as the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Kangra on Tuesday. He has been serving in the medical field for almost three decades. The responsibility of healthcare in Kangra, the largest district of the state, now rests on his shoulders.

The overall scenario of healthcare is not very satisfactory in the district as a majority of health institutions are short of staff and equipment. Most of the PHCs have become referral centres, causing inconvenience to residents.

Talking to The Tribune, Dr Guleri spelled out his priorities to help the masses dependent on government-run health institutions. He said: “Improving the supervision and monitoring at field level for ensuring effective implementation of health programmes would be my top priority. I will try my level best to work for reducing morbidity, mortality and out-of-pocket expenditure on health.”

After completing his MBBS from IGMC Shimla, Dr Guleri joined the HP Health Services in 1992 at PHC Tiara. He has remained BMO Sangrah in Sirmaur and before joining as CMO, he was Sr MS at the Zonal Hospital in Dharamsala from April 2021.

According to him, improving quality in healthcare delivery and inculcating quality into essential institutional fabric of health facilities were the areas which needed emphasis.

Hailing from Haripur-Guler of Dehra, Dr Guleri studied till 12th at Government School, Dharamsala. A recipient of the prestigious Scotch award for telemedicine project in Chamba, he was instrumental in getting national accreditation for Zonal Hospital, Dharamsala, under the National Quality Assurance standards.

He is the son of Dr Piyush Guleri, who is widely remembered for his exceptional contribution in getting recognition to the Pahari language through literature.

