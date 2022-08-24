Air connectivity to Shimla resumes after two years; flights to operate from September 6

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, August 24

After a gap of nearly two-and-a-half years, flights will finally be resumed from the Jubbarhatti airport in Shimla when Alliance Air will resume air operations from September 6 next month.

The flight will not just connect the state capital to Delhi but also with Dharamsala and Kullu. “Air Alliance has acquired a new fixed wing aircraft ATR -42 (600) and flights will be resumed from here on September 6 after signing of a MoU with the Tourism department shortly,” confirmed Chief Secretary RD Dhiman. He today virtually discussed all the modalities for resuming flights with Alliance Air CEO Vineet Sood.

The resumption of flights will give a major boost to the tourism industry, which has been ailing post Covid pandemic. Resumption of flights from Shimla has been a long-pending demand of the hoteliers. While the flight between Shimla and Delhi will operate all seven days, the one linking Shimla-Kullu will be four days a week and between Shimla and Dharamsala thrice a week.

“The state government will underwrite 50 per cent of the seats for flights between Shimla- Dharamshala and Shimla-Kullu. Also, the government will explore the possibility of allowing Class I gazetted and senior officers to travel by air to these two destinations. The Tourism and Finance Department have been asked to work out the modalities for the resumption of flights.

While the two airports at Bhuntar in Kullu and at Gaggal in Dharamsala have regular and reliable air connectivity, the tourism sector in Shimla has suffered due to the absence of regular and dependable flights from Jubbarhatti airport, near here.

Efforts to link Shimla through helli taxi also failed to take off, thereby affecting arrival of high-end tourists. Some of the luxury hotels in the state capital had even agreed to take guarantee for some of the seats in case air connectivity was resumed.