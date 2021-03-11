Ajay Yadav takes over as Resident Commissioner Pangi

Tribune News Service

Pangi (Chamba), May 2

Ajay Kumar Yadav, an IAS officer of 2018 batch, on Monday took over as the new Resident Commissioner of Pangi in Chamba district.

Immediately, after assuming the charge as Resident Commissioner, Yadav, while reviewing the ongoing developmental works in Pangi along with departmental officers of the subdivisional administration, said that works being undertaken under various government schemes for public welfare should be expedited.