‘Alankar Samaroh’ organised at Mandi to honour achievers

The district-level ‘Alankar Samaroh’ was organised at the Cultural Hall, here, on Saturday to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ programme as well as International Women’s Day. Mandi Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan was the chief guest at the event with his wife, Shweta Devgan, chairperson of the Red Cross. Additional Deputy Commissioner, Rohit Rathour, and his wife, Sonia Bhardwaj, were the guests of honour.

Addressing the gathering, the DC stated International Women’s Day celebrates women who have carved out new identities in society through their struggles, hard work and self-confidence. He emphasised women’s empowerment goes beyond granting rights; it involves offering respect, safety and opportunities. He highlighted the achievements of women across diverse fields, from science and education to sports, politics and business. He urged everyone to take the messages shared during the event and implement them in their homes, villages and communities.

The event honoured female students who excelled in the Class 10 and 12 board exams. Each of them received a scholarship of Rs 10,000, including Kavyanjali Thakur, Manorama, Aarti Devi, Shambhavi Sharma and Ananya Thakur.

Advertisement

Women excelling in professional fields were also recognised, with Suman Kumari, Kajal Rai Sadana, Vanshika, Sanidhya Parashar, Roma, Diksha Sharma, Priya, Sakina and Alisha Katoch receiving Rs 10,000 each. Anganwadi workers were also acknowledged with certificates and mementos, including Sunita Devi, Atidevi, Bhoma Devi, Priyanka Sharma, Meena Devi, Pinki Devi, Veena Devi, Saraswati and Jayanti Devi.

The event also recognised winners of various sports competitions. The first prize of Rs 5,500 in the tug-of-war competition was awarded to ICDS Karsog, while the second and third prizes went to Dharampur (Rs 4,400) and Mahila Mandal Nalni (Rs 3,300), respectively. In the musical chair competition, Ramdei won the first prize of Rs 5,100, Narmada won second (Rs 4,100) and Sheetal secured third (Rs 3,100). Neelam received the consolation prize of Rs 2,100. In the spoon race, Mahila Mandal Veena took the first prize of Rs 3,100, followed by ICDS Project Sadar (second, Rs 2,500) and Mahila Mandal Lohara (third, Rr 2,100).

Advertisement

A blood donation camp was also organised, where around 15 units of blood were collected. This initiative aimed to promote social service and raise awareness about women’s empowerment.

Various cultural programmes, including dance and music performances, were presented by women. A ramp walk was organised, where young women who had excelled in different fields shared their experiences and journeys.

At the conclusion of the event, the District Programme Officer for the Women and Child Development Department, Ajay Badrel, presented the chief guest with a shawl, cap and memento.

The event highlighted the contributions of women and provided a platform to boost their confidence and urge societal change.