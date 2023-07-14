Alert for heavy rain over next four days

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 13

Under the influence of active monsoon conditions, rainfall activity is likely to intensify from July 14 onwards with isolated spells of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the districts of Chamba, Kangra, Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Solan, Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Sirmaur, stated a press release from the MeT Department.

It stated that the ongoing rainfall activity is likely to increase in low and mid hill districts from July 14 for subsequent four to five days.

As per the forecast for the next five days till July 18, isolated spells are likely to be accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning in low and mid hill districts. The average maximum temperatures are likely to be around three to five degree below normal during the period.

The advisory stated that there would be localised flooding of roads, poor visibility conditions and disruptions of essential services.

#Bilaspur #Chamba #Hamirpur #Kangra #Kullu #Monsoon #Shimla #Sirmaur #Solan #Una