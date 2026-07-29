ALfA programme set to transform early education across Himachal schools

The Himachal Pradesh Government has decided to implement the Accelerating Learning for All (ALfA) programme across the state to strengthen foundational literacy and numeracy (FLN) among schoolchildren. A few days ago, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the state government and Dignity Education Vision International (DEVI) Sansthan, Lucknow, in Shimla.

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Education Minister Rohit Thakur said that the ALfA teaching methodology was initially introduced on a pilot basis in selected education blocks of Solan and Shimla districts. “The pilot programme yielded encouraging results, with a significant improvement in students’ learning levels. Based on this success, the programme is now being expanded across Himachal Pradesh,” he said.

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He further said that the state government’s objective was to ensure quality education reached every child in Himachal Pradesh and that it was continuously taking concrete steps in this direction. “As a result of these efforts, Himachal Pradesh has established a distinct identity at the national level in the field of education. Assessments such as the PARAKH Survey, Performance Grading Index (PGI) and ASER Report have acknowledged the state’s educational reforms,” he said.

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Thakur said the government had partnered with several prestigious institutions across the country to make the education system more effective. The collaboration with DEVI Sansthan was another important initiative in this direction, and its long-term benefits would significantly improve learning outcomes for students across the state.

Education Secretary Rakesh Kanwar said the MoU was an extension of the successful efforts already underway. He urged teachers to treat ALfA not merely as a project but as an integral part of the regular teaching-learning process and implement it with full commitment.

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“ALfA is a structured teaching package designed to rapidly develop children’s foundational reading, writing and mathematical skills. A child can successfully achieve grade-level competencies only after acquiring age-appropriate FLN skills,” he said. He added that the state-wide implementation of the ALfA programme would further strengthen foundational education and bring positive improvements in students’ learning outcomes.

Samagra Shiksha Director Rajesh Sharma said the partnership with DEVI Sansthan would significantly strengthen FLN among schoolchildren. He noted that the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, emphasises joyful, activity-based and play-based learning, and the ALfA methodology effectively translates this vision into classroom practice.

He further said that the ALfA methodology had already shown encouraging results, with classrooms becoming more engaging and participatory and students’ learning outcomes improving significantly.