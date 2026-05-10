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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Alisha Thakur of Mandi secures 3rd rank in Himachal Pradesh Board exams 

Alisha Thakur of Mandi secures 3rd rank in Himachal Pradesh Board exams 

Alisha said that her dream was to crack the UPSC examination and serve the nation as an administrative officer

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Dipender Manta
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 02:55 PM May 10, 2026 IST
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Alisha Thakur, a student of Oxford School Kotli in Mandi district
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In an inspiring story of determination and hard work, Alisha Thakur, a student of Oxford School Kotli in Mandi district, has brought laurels to the region by securing the third position in the Himachal Pradesh School Education Board Class 10 examinations. She secured 697 marks (99.57 per cent) out of 700 marks in the exam. Coming from a humble background, Alisha’s achievement has become a matter of pride not only for her family but for the entire area.

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Alisha is the daughter of Prakash Chand, a truck driver, and Kaushalya Devi, who is a housewife. Despite limited resources, her parents ensured that their daughter received quality education and constant encouragement.

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Speaking to The Tribune, Alisha said that her dream was to crack the UPSC examination and serve the nation as an administrative officer. She credited her success to the unwavering support of her parents, teachers, and school principal Virbhadar Singh.

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“I studied for long hours and focused especially on important chapters where students usually lose marks. My teachers and parents motivated me throughout the journey,” she said.

Her parents expressed immense happiness over their daughter’s success. “Like every parent, we are proud of our daughter. She has always been disciplined, hardworking, and a topper since childhood,” they said.

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"It is a matter of happiness that we are being known through the success of our daughter," said Alisha's mother Kaushalya Devi.

Oxford School Kotli Director Shruti Verma described the achievement as a historic moment for the institution. She highlighted that Alisha achieved this remarkable feat without taking any private tuition. “She has been a brilliant student from the beginning, and today she has proved her talent by securing the third rank in the entire state,” Verma stated.

Alisha’s success story stands as a powerful example of perseverance, dedication, and the strength of family support. Her achievement has created an atmosphere of celebration across the region and inspired countless students to dream big and work hard toward their goals.

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