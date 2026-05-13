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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Aliza tops MRADAV School with 99.2%

Aliza tops MRADAV School with 99.2%

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Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 10:40 PM May 13, 2026 IST
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Students of MRADAV Public School, Solan, excelled in the Class XII CBSE examinations, the result of which were declared on Wednesday. Aliza Gondka of the commerce stream emerged the school topper by securing 99.2%. In the humanities stream, Prisha Gupta scored 97.2 per cent, followed by Prabhuti Mehta (96.4 per cent). Dhairya Sood of the Commerce stream scored 96 per cent marks.

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School principal Masooma Singha congratulated the students on their outstanding achievement and appreciated their hard work, dedication and perseverance. She also acknowledged the continuous support of teachers and parents in shaping their success. The remarkable results reflected the school’s commitment towards academic excellence and holistic education.

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