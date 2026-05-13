Aliza tops MRADAV School with 99.2%

Students of MRADAV Public School, Solan, excelled in the Class XII CBSE examinations, the result of which were declared on Wednesday. Aliza Gondka of the commerce stream emerged the school topper by securing 99.2%. In the humanities stream, Prisha Gupta scored 97.2 per cent, followed by Prabhuti Mehta (96.4 per cent). Dhairya Sood of the Commerce stream scored 96 per cent marks.

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School principal Masooma Singha congratulated the students on their outstanding achievement and appreciated their hard work, dedication and perseverance. She also acknowledged the continuous support of teachers and parents in shaping their success. The remarkable results reflected the school’s commitment towards academic excellence and holistic education.

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