Alka Lamba seeks Gyanesh Kumar’s removal & arrest over ‘vote theft’

All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba on Monday said that the Congress’s “Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod” campaign would continue until Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar was removed from office and sent to jail. Alka, while addressing a press conference at Rajiv Bhawan at the state Congress headquarters in Shimla, alleged that over 13 crore voters had been excluded from electoral rolls in the name of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

She invited people, particularly women, from Himachal Pradesh to attend the INDIA bloc’s rally at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on November 1. She said that over 10 lakh people were expected to participate in the rally, which would be held under the slogan “Chalo Delhi, Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod, Democracy Bachao, Desh Bachao”. “This is not a fight of any one political party but a fight to save democracy and the Constitution,” she added.

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Alka accused Gyanesh Kumar of acting arbitrarily and questioned the alleged changes to Form 6. She claimed that two Election Commissioners had raised 14 objections with the Cabinet Secretary within 10 days. She also criticised the exclusion of the Chief Justice of India from the selection committee for the appointment of the CEC. She sought the CEC’s resignation and arrest, a review of his decisions, an end to the SIR exercise and a return to ballot papers instead of EVMs.