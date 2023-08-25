All 20 bodies recovered from temple site at Summer Hill after 11-day toil

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, August 24

After struggling for over a week, rescue teams have recovered all 20 bodies from the landslide-hit site at Summer Hill. The search and rescue teams comprising the Army, National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, Home Guards and local volunteers dug out the last three bodies today afternoon, the 11th day of the long and challenging operation.

The bodies dug out were of Pawan Sharma, his granddaughter and Neeraj Thakur. The landslide had demolished the temple on August 14, leaving 20 people buried under massive mounds of rubble spread over at least 2 km.

“Normally, the recovery rate of bodies in such operations is around 70 per cent. We are glad that we have recovered all bodies. Getting the bodies for cremation will offer some consolation to the bereaved families,” said an official, who was part of the rescue operation.

“It was a tough operation as too much muck had filled up the nullah. Big machines couldn’t enter the nullah, so much of the work had to be carried out manually. Also, we could not use the victim-locating cameras and life detectors because of the mud,” said Inspector Nafees Khan, NDFR officer. “Having said that, it’s our job to work in challenging conditions,” he added.

Rubble spread over 2 km

