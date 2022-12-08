All arrangements made for counting in Mandi

Mandi, December 7
Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary said today that all arrangements had been made for the counting of votes for all 10 Assembly constituencies in the district tomorrow.
He said that vote counting would start at 8 am. Government employees deployed on election duty had been directed to reach the counting stations in time, he added.
Chaudhary said that an adequate police force would be deployed at all counting centres. He added that tomorrow would be a dry day.
The schools where counting centres had been set up would remain closed for students. However, all other educational institutions would function like any other day. He appealed to the public to maintain peace.
Sumit Khimta, Deputy Commissioner of Lahaul and Spiti, said that adequate arrangements had been made for the counting of votes at the Tribal Bhawan at Bhuntar in Kullu district.
