Home / Himachal Pradesh / All educational institutions in Solan, Sirmaur districts to remain closed on Tuesday

All educational institutions in Solan, Sirmaur districts to remain closed on Tuesday

Met department issues red alert for Tuesday
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 10:00 PM Sep 01, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
All private and government educational institutions in Solan and Sirmaur districts will remain closed on Tuesday, September 2, following a warning of heavy to very heavy rain in the region.

The Met department has issued a red alert predicting heavy rain, landslides and cloudburst.

Several link roads and main roads are yet to be opened as incessant rains have been lashing the area since yesterday.

As per the orders issued by the Deputy Commissioners of Solan and Sirmaur districts this evening, all anganwadis and vocational institutes will also remain closed.

The teachers have been asked to take online classes from home.

