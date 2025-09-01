All educational institutions in Solan, Sirmaur districts to remain closed on Tuesday

All private and government educational institutions in Solan and Sirmaur districts will remain closed on Tuesday, September 2, following a warning of heavy to very heavy rain in the region.

The Met department has issued a red alert predicting heavy rain, landslides and cloudburst.

Several link roads and main roads are yet to be opened as incessant rains have been lashing the area since yesterday.

As per the orders issued by the Deputy Commissioners of Solan and Sirmaur districts this evening, all anganwadis and vocational institutes will also remain closed.

The teachers have been asked to take online classes from home.