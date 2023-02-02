Union budget 2023-24: All-inclusive, development-oriented, says Himachal ex-CM Jai Ram Thakur

Shimla, February 1
State BJP leaders have termed the Budget announced by the Union Government as ‘all-inclusive’ and visionary.
Jai Ram Thakur, Leader of the Opposition, said that the general Budget was “visionary, aimed at the welfare of people and dedicated to overall development of the country”.
Thakur said, “This budget is all-inclusive and will empower villagers, poor, farmers, tribals, Dalits, backward classes, disabled and people from low socio-economic strata and the middle class. It will promote holistic development of the country. It is primarily aimed at strengthening rural infrastructure, agriculture development, labour welfare, infrastructure development and enhancement of digital infrastructure.”
He said, “This Budget has seven priorities, namely green growth, youth power, inclusive development, reaching the last mile, infrastructure and investment, unleashing the potential and launching digital platforms.”
BJP state president Suresh Kashyap said, “The Union Government has given a big relief to the middle class and salaried employees by increasing the rebate limit in income tax from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh and raising the exemption limit from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh.”
He said, “The Budget has something for every sector. A new scheme ‘Mahila Samman Saving Certificate’ has been announced in which Rs 2 lakh will be kept as fixed deposit for girls for two years with a fixed interest rate of 7.5 per cent. The maximum deposit limit for the Monthly Income Account Scheme has been increased from Rs 4.5 lakh to Rs 9 lakh for a single account and from Rs 9 lakh to Rs 15 lakh for a joint account,” he said.
Aims at strengthening rural infra
- The Budget will promote holistic development of the country. It is primarily aimed at strengthening rural infrastructure, agriculture development, labour welfare, infrastructure development and enhancement of digital infra, says Jai Ram Thakur, former CM
- The Union Government has given a big relief to the middle class and employees by increasing the rebate limit in income tax from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh and raising the exemption limit from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh, says Suresh Kashyap, BJP president
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
RBI asks banks about exposure to Adani group firms
Overseas ramifications as Boris Johnson’s brother quits link...
Adani-Hindenburg issue rocks Parliament; Congress-led Opposition seeks JPC or SC-monitored probe
Both Houses adjourned for the day amid uproar over Adani iss...
J-K police arrest govt employee involved in twin blasts in Jammu’s Narwal; recover perfume IED from him
DGP said Arif was being handled by a Pak-based LeT terrorist...
Delhi excise policy: Part of 'scam' kickbacks used in AAP's Goa election campaign, claims ED
CM Kejriwal says all the cases filed by ED are fake and they...
CBI registers preliminary enquiry against Jalandhar police commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal
IPS officer has been accused of corruption and misconduct du...