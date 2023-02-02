Union budget 2023-24: All-inclusive, development-oriented, says Himachal ex-CM Jai Ram Thakur

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 1

State BJP leaders have termed the Budget announced by the Union Government as ‘all-inclusive’ and visionary.

Jai Ram Thakur, Leader of the Opposition, said that the general Budget was “visionary, aimed at the welfare of people and dedicated to overall development of the country”.

Thakur said, “This budget is all-inclusive and will empower villagers, poor, farmers, tribals, Dalits, backward classes, disabled and people from low socio-economic strata and the middle class. It will promote holistic development of the country. It is primarily aimed at strengthening rural infrastructure, agriculture development, labour welfare, infrastructure development and enhancement of digital infrastructure.”

He said, “This Budget has seven priorities, namely green growth, youth power, inclusive development, reaching the last mile, infrastructure and investment, unleashing the potential and launching digital platforms.”

BJP state president Suresh Kashyap said, “The Union Government has given a big relief to the middle class and salaried employees by increasing the rebate limit in income tax from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh and raising the exemption limit from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh.”

He said, “The Budget has something for every sector. A new scheme ‘Mahila Samman Saving Certificate’ has been announced in which Rs 2 lakh will be kept as fixed deposit for girls for two years with a fixed interest rate of 7.5 per cent. The maximum deposit limit for the Monthly Income Account Scheme has been increased from Rs 4.5 lakh to Rs 9 lakh for a single account and from Rs 9 lakh to Rs 15 lakh for a joint account,” he said.

