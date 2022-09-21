All-India postal kabaddi tourney begins in Shimla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 20

The 34th All-India Postal Kabaddi Tournament 2022-23 commenced at Rajiv Gandhi Government Degree College, Chaura Maidan, here today.

Manish Kumar, Director General of National Academy of Audit and Accounts, inaugurated the event. International Kabaddi player DSP Ajay Thakur was the guest of honour. As many as 12 teams from various postal circles in the country are participating in the tournament.

In the first round, Gujarat defeated Chhattisgarh by 43-32, Karnataka beat Rajasthan by 56-21, Maharashtra defeated Haryana by 54-16 while the Delhi and Himachal match ended in a draw with 30-30.

The four-day competition will conclude on September 23. The orchestra of the HP Police, Harmony of the Pines, will perform at the cultural programme, besides performing arts students of Himachal Pradesh University, said a spokesperson for the Department of Posts.

Meanwhile, National Postal Week will be organised starting October 9 (World Post Day). The week-long celebrations will include Banking Day, Postal Life Insurance Day, Philately Day, Business Development Day and Mails Day.

