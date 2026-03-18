All officers in ODI list to be removed from key, sensitive posts in Himachal

All officers whose names figure in the list of Officers of Doubtful Integrity (ODI) or who have been given extension of re-employment will be removed from key sensitive posts across the state.

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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu stated this in reply to a query by Una MLA Satpal Singh Satti during Question Hour in the Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday.

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“Today, I will not give any assurances but will take action straightaway. All such officials who have been given extension or re-employment and whose names appear in the ODI list will be removed from service,” Sukhu said.

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As per information provided by the government, only three officials in the ODI list have been given extension or re-employment. These include Vijay Kumar Rai, Tehsildar in the Revenue Department; Yudhvir Singh Thakur, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Treasuries, Accounts and Lotteries Department; and Rai Bahadur Singh in the Administrative Reforms Department.

Satti also sought information about officials who were being given extension or re-employed despite their names falling in the ODI category, and asked how many had been excluded from this list over the last two years.

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“The Chief Minister should clarify whether the ODI list has been shared with the High Court and whether it included additional names that should also be removed from key posts,” he urged.

The Chief Minister said he was not aware about the High Court seeking the ODI list and the total number of officials included in it.

“I assure that all officials falling in the ODI list will be removed from key posts,” he said.

The Chief Minister also informed the House that the names of two officials—Mahender Lal, Senior Superintendent in the Revenue Department, and Rai Bahadur Singh—had been excluded from the ODI list.