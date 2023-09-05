All roads will be restored by September 15, says PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 4

Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh has issued directions to the officials concerned to expedite restoration work of roads in the state and complete it at the earliest. He said this while addressing mediapersons during a press conference here on Monday.

Vikramaditya said, “All roads in the state would be restored till September 15 and directions have been issued to the officials of department, failing which required action will be taken against the concerned official (s).”

He added, “We have introduced new review system under which road restoration and repair work would be reviewed every week at zonal and division levels. There was paucity of funds in some divisions but Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu has issued instructions to provide funds. The works of road upgrade and tarring will also start soon. Under the PMGSY scheme, 1,400 roads in rural network would be constructed and tendering process for the first phase for same would start within a week.” Training guns on Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur he said, “Jai Ram Thakur, former CM, must present a white paper explaining that apart from the funds received under routine Central Government schemes, how much financial relief has the central government given to HP considering the substantial losses suffered by the state due to the natural disaster?”

