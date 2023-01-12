All-round development of Palampur priority: Ashish Butail

Palampur January 11
Local MLA Ashish Butail was accorded a rousing welcome as he reached here for the first time after being appointed Chief Parliamentary Secretary.
He was greeted by a large gathering in Thakurdwara area of the city. Earlier, people met him at 40 places between Sujanpur and Palampur.
Butail said all-around development of Palampur was a priority of the state government. “We will fulfil our poll promises in the first meeting of the Cabinet. The old pension scheme will be restored,” he added.
He expressed gratitude towards Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu and residents of Palampur.
