All set for 3-day Asian Rafting Championship near Nadaun

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, November 2

The three-day Asian Rafting Championship will begin near Nadaun tomorrow. As many as 24 teams will participate in the event. This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa while sharing details of the event at Hamir Bhawan here today.

He said that three international teams, namely Nepal, Kazakhstan and Bhutan, were participating in the championship. The teams of other states and from the Army and BSF have also registered for the event. The championship will be held in three categories — women, men and mixed teams. All arrangements have been made for the event which would be inaugurated by RS Bali, chairman of Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation.

The DC said the government had sanctioned a budget of Rs 70 lakh for the event. The organising committee had formed a quick response team to address any eventuality during the championship.

He said the technical experts of national rafting association and world rafting association had conducted a pre-championship survey on the waters of the Beas. He said from Nadaun to Chamba Pattan, the participants would cover 25 km in the Beas and it would be blue water rafting instead of white water rafting. The rapids in the stretch are more safe and enjoyable.

He said that the objective of the event was to establish Nadaun as new destination for water and adventure sports and religious tourism centre. He said that government had transferred 25 kanal land to the tourism corporation for establishing a tourist centre on the banks of Beas near Nadaun. Another 75 kanal land would also be transferred to the corporation soon.

