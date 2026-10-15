All-weather access to Spiti in focus as Himachal CM Sukhu announces Kunzum tunnel survey

A survey will be conducted for the construction of a tunnel under the Kunzum Pass to provide better road connectivity throughout the year to local residents and tourists, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during a two-day visit to the Spiti valley on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister, while addressing a public meeting at Kaza, said that the state government would spend Rs 500 crore on the development of Spiti in the coming years. He inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of development projects worth Rs 116.28 crore in remote Lahaul-Spiti district.

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He announced that the Spiti valley would be declared a natural farming area and a survey would be conducted for the construction of a heliport at Kaza. He inaugurated the first 2 MW solar power project of the state with a battery storage facility at Rongtong in Kaza of the Spiti valley. Constructed at a cost of Rs 4.42 crore, the plant is expected to generate around 36 lakh units of electricity annually.

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Sukhu said that when he had first visited Kaza on April 15, 2023, to celebrate Himachal Day, local residents raised the issue of electricity shortage. “The Rs 350 crore Sumdo-Kaza transmission line is targeted for completion within three years, which will address this problem,” he added.

The Chief Minister said that the state government was continuously working for the welfare of its employees and would consider releasing Dearness Allowance (DA) on the occasion of Diwali. “As promised, the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) has been restored to provide employees with social security. The government is now considering bringing more employees under its coverage,” he added. “The Central Government has withheld the release of Rs 1,600 crore to Himachal because the state has implemented the OPS,” he alleged.

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Sukhu accused the BJP of horse-trading and said that an attempt had been made to topple the state government as nine MLAs joined the BJP but with the blessings of God, the state’s deities and people, the government was still functioning successfully.

Sukhu, while criticising Union Health Minister JP Nadda, said that Himachal’s share was just Rs 26 crore for 2023-27, while it had made an additional expenditure of Rs 204 crore. He interacted with students of a school affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at Kaza.

Earlier, local MLA Anuradha Rana said that all announcements made by the Chief Minister on April 15, 2023, had been fulfilled. She added that the Congress had been fighting for the nautor land issue for a long time and that the state government was consistently raising the matter with the Governor.