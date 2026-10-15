DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / All-weather access to Spiti in focus as Himachal CM Sukhu announces Kunzum tunnel survey

All-weather access to Spiti in focus as Himachal CM Sukhu announces Kunzum tunnel survey

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:23 AM Oct 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at a public meeting in Kaza during his two-day visit to Spiti valley.
Advertisement

A survey will be conducted for the construction of a tunnel under the Kunzum Pass to provide better road connectivity throughout the year to local residents and tourists, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during a two-day visit to the Spiti valley on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister, while addressing a public meeting at Kaza, said that the state government would spend Rs 500 crore on the development of Spiti in the coming years. He inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of development projects worth Rs 116.28 crore in remote Lahaul-Spiti district.

Advertisement

He announced that the Spiti valley would be declared a natural farming area and a survey would be conducted for the construction of a heliport at Kaza. He inaugurated the first 2 MW solar power project of the state with a battery storage facility at Rongtong in Kaza of the Spiti valley. Constructed at a cost of Rs 4.42 crore, the plant is expected to generate around 36 lakh units of electricity annually.

Advertisement

Sukhu said that when he had first visited Kaza on April 15, 2023, to celebrate Himachal Day, local residents raised the issue of electricity shortage. “The Rs 350 crore Sumdo-Kaza transmission line is targeted for completion within three years, which will address this problem,” he added.

The Chief Minister said that the state government was continuously working for the welfare of its employees and would consider releasing Dearness Allowance (DA) on the occasion of Diwali. “As promised, the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) has been restored to provide employees with social security. The government is now considering bringing more employees under its coverage,” he added. “The Central Government has withheld the release of Rs 1,600 crore to Himachal because the state has implemented the OPS,” he alleged.

Advertisement

Sukhu accused the BJP of horse-trading and said that an attempt had been made to topple the state government as nine MLAs joined the BJP but with the blessings of God, the state’s deities and people, the government was still functioning successfully.

Sukhu, while criticising Union Health Minister JP Nadda, said that Himachal’s share was just Rs 26 crore for 2023-27, while it had made an additional expenditure of Rs 204 crore. He interacted with students of a school affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at Kaza.

Earlier, local MLA Anuradha Rana said that all announcements made by the Chief Minister on April 15, 2023, had been fulfilled. She added that the Congress had been fighting for the nautor land issue for a long time and that the state government was consistently raising the matter with the Governor.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts