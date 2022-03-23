Alleged godman held for raping two cousins

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 22

The Baddi police have arrested alleged godman Jagdish baba, a resident of Bagbania village, for raping two cousins, including a minor.

In the first case, the mother of the minor complained that she had taken her daughter to Jagdish baba at the village for curing her head ailment on March 15. Jagdish took the minor to a room on the pretext of curing her and raped her while her mother was told to meditate in another room.

The Baddi police have registered a case under Section 376 of the IPC and Section 4 of the POCSO Act. The self-styled godman was arrested last evening.

In the second case, the baba raped another victim, who had gone to Baria village in Ramshehar tehsil, to seek cure for a skin ailment in December last year.

Both girls did not disclose to their parents about the misdeed of the baba, as he had threatened them with dire consequencies. Jagdish had set up a dera at Bagbania village though he visited various villages, too, on the pretext of curing people.

SP, Baddi, Mohit Chawla said two cases had been registered on the complaints of two cousins.—