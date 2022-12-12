Alliance Air begins Shimla-Kullu flight

Our Correspondent

Kullu, December 11

Alliance Air today started a flight between Shimla and Kullu through its newly inducted ATR-42 600 series aircraft. The inaugural flight was welcomed at the Bhuntar airport in Kullu by a water cannon salute. It will operate four days a week — Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. Now, the Bhuntar airport will have two scheduled flights in a day, including a daily Kullu-Chandigarh-Delhi flight.

Earlier, the Shimla-Kullu flight was scheduled to commence operations from October 11 but due to weather conditions and other modalities, its launch was delayed. The Election Commission of India had rejected the Tourism Department’s request to launch flights connecting the state capital with Dharamsala and Kullu in November as the poll code was in force. The Delhi-Shimla flight was started on September 26 and the same flight will go to Kullu as well.

Now, travellers going to Delhi from Kullu will have another option to go via Shimla. The starting fare between Kullu and Shimla for a 50-minute flight is Rs 5,138 while for senior citizens, it is fixed at Rs 2,776. The lowest fare between Shimla and Delhi for a 70-minute flight is Rs 3,362. Thus, the lowest fare from Kullu to Delhi via Shimla will be Rs 8,400. These fares don’t include Rs 350 (web charges) for booking the ticket through the airline’s website. The ticket for one-way Kullu-Delhi flight via Chandigarh is generally available for Rs 14,900 while the highest fare is fixed at Rs 26,450. Even the Delhi-Kullu flight is rarely available below Rs 10,000.

The tourism industry is hopeful that the air connectivity between Kullu and Shimla will boost the tourism in both the hill stations. The industry is of the view that the air connectivity between Dharamsala and Kullu should also be initiated so that high-end tourists can complete the Shimla-Kullu-Dharamsala circuit.