Alliance Air cuts fares on flights from Kullu airport

Abhinav Vashisht

KULLU, AUGUST 23

Due to the improved carrying capacity of the newly inducted ATR-42 600 series aircraft of the national regional flag carrier Alliance Air, the airline has reduced its fare for Kullu to Delhi and Chandigarh flights till the end of August.

While earlier the fares ranged between Rs 22,813 and Rs 26,121 for the 80-minute flight from Kullu to Delhi, the airline was now offering fare of Rs 15,463. The airline was also providing a senior fare on this sector for Rs 8,113, which was not available earlier and will not be available from September onwards.

The fare for the 50-minute Kullu to Chandigarh flight has been reduced from Rs 20,871 to Rs 13,941. The senior fare of Rs 7,352 was also being provided on this sector till August 31. The stakeholders of the tourism industry are relieved and are hopeful that such affordable fares will be provided by the airline in the future as well.

Kullu-Manali Airport Director Neeraj Kumar Srivastava said that carrying capacity increased, an aircraft took off with 30 passengers from here today. He said that the load carrying capacity is reviewed by the airline and they determine the maximum number of passengers allowed because of the load penalty. He said that the fares are also entirely structured by the airlines.

However, the fares have been reduced till August 31. The fare from Kullu to Delhi in the month of September is generally priced at Rs 22,813 and after that Rs 26,121 from October onwards. The Kullu to Chandigarh fare is also priced at Rs 20,871 for the month of September and Rs 24,021 from October onwards.

Aviation experts said that it was good to see the reduced fares on the airlines website. They were hopeful that the airline will reduce the fares for the coming months as well.

The beneficiaries of the tourism industry stated that additional flights should be started by the airline. Dorneir-228 aircraft should be operated in this sector. They said that other airlines should be roped in to start operations in this sector to increase competition and boost the economy of the region.