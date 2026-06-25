Alliance Air resumes daily direct Kullu-Delhi flight

In a significant development for travellers and tourism industry, Alliance Air has resumed daily flight operations between Kullu and Delhi till July 31. The move comes as a major relief to passengers, who previously had to contend with limited flight availability during the peak summer tourist season.

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Until now, direct flights between the two destinations operated five days a week, excluding Tuesday and Saturday. However, responding to persistent demands from tourism stakeholders and a noticeable increase in passenger load, the airline has expanded its schedule to include daily services.

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The expanded service introduces additional flights on Tuesday and Saturday. On Tuesday, a direct flight departs Delhi at 7.50 am and lands in Kullu at 9.10 am. Through an alternative route, the flight departs Delhi at 7.20 am, with a stop at Jaipur, and lands in Kullu at 10.40 am. The direct flight’s fare is approximately Rs 9,600, while the flight via Jaipur costs about Rs 18,900. Return tickets on the Jaipur route are currently unavailable, with fares from Kullu to Jaipur priced around Rs 9,000.

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A similar schedule is followed on Saturday. The direct flight leaves Delhi at 6.20 am and lands in Kullu at 7.40 am. The flight on the Jaipur route maintains its 7.20 am departure. Return fares on the direct route are significantly higher at approximately Rs 19,700 on Saturday.

On the remaining five days of the week, the flight departs Delhi at 6.20 am and lands in Kullu at 7.40 am. Dynamic fares typically start around Rs 17,100 and can escalate to Rs 27,600 as seats sell out. The return flight leaves Kullu at 8.05 am and lands in Delhi by 9.25 am, with fares starting from Rs 16,300.

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Alliance Air is also operating Kullu-Amritsar flights on Tuesday till June and on Sunday in July. These services, operating under the UDAN scheme, offer economical fare at approximately Rs 3,600, making air travel accessible to a range of passengers.

Kullu Travel Agents’ Association president Atishaye welcomed the development, noting that despite exorbitant costs, seats were previously unavailable during the peak season.

The sustainability of Himachal’s tourism economy, particularly during off-season periods, remains closely tied to affordable air travel. Alliance Air’s latest step is undoubtedly a positive move, but lasting reliability will require a committed and long-term strategy.