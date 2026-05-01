icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Allotment of Cabinet-rank posts flies in the face of Congress call to end VIP culture: Parmar

Allotment of Cabinet-rank posts flies in the face of Congress call to end VIP culture: Parmar

article_Author
Ravinder Sood
Palampur, Updated At : 09:01 PM May 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Sullah MLA Vipin Singh Parmar addresses a public gathering on Friday.
Advertisement

Political rhetoric over VIP culture has intensified in Himachal Pradesh. Sullah MlA Vipin Singh Parmar has launched a sharp attack on the Congress government alleging that there is a stark gap between its words and actions. Parmar, while addressing mediapersons in Palampur on Friday, said that while Rahul Gandhi publicly advocated for ending VIP culture and promoting direct engagement with citizens, the state government led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was allegedly encouraging the same culture by allotting Cabinet-rank positions and key posts to close associates and loyalists.

Advertisement

Parmar termed this practice as a symbol of “politics of showmanship” and said that there was a clear contradiction between speeches delivered at public events in Kangra and the ground reality. He added that if the party was serious about ending the VIP culture, it should first reform its own leadership in the state.

Advertisement

The MLA alleged that the Congress government had opened door to political patronage under the guise of new arrangements such as “Janta Prabharis”. According to him, individuals with little connection to the public were being assigned responsibilities purely on the basis of proximity to those in power, undermining administrative transparency.

Advertisement

Parmar also raised concerns over the alleged deteriorating governance in the state. He claimed that unemployment was high, health services were under strain and development works had slowed down significantly. “The government appears disconnected from people and the talk of a dialogue has become a mere political rhetoric,” he added.

He accused the government of burdening the state with rising debt while making tall claims of development. Parmar said that the narrative of progress existed largely in official statements rather than on the ground.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts