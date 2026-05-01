Allotment of Cabinet-rank posts flies in the face of Congress call to end VIP culture: Parmar

Political rhetoric over VIP culture has intensified in Himachal Pradesh. Sullah MlA Vipin Singh Parmar has launched a sharp attack on the Congress government alleging that there is a stark gap between its words and actions. Parmar, while addressing mediapersons in Palampur on Friday, said that while Rahul Gandhi publicly advocated for ending VIP culture and promoting direct engagement with citizens, the state government led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was allegedly encouraging the same culture by allotting Cabinet-rank positions and key posts to close associates and loyalists.

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Parmar termed this practice as a symbol of “politics of showmanship” and said that there was a clear contradiction between speeches delivered at public events in Kangra and the ground reality. He added that if the party was serious about ending the VIP culture, it should first reform its own leadership in the state.

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The MLA alleged that the Congress government had opened door to political patronage under the guise of new arrangements such as “Janta Prabharis”. According to him, individuals with little connection to the public were being assigned responsibilities purely on the basis of proximity to those in power, undermining administrative transparency.

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Parmar also raised concerns over the alleged deteriorating governance in the state. He claimed that unemployment was high, health services were under strain and development works had slowed down significantly. “The government appears disconnected from people and the talk of a dialogue has become a mere political rhetoric,” he added.

He accused the government of burdening the state with rising debt while making tall claims of development. Parmar said that the narrative of progress existed largely in official statements rather than on the ground.