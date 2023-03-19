Allow access to parking space: Mandi residents

Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 18

The Citizens Council has urged the Mandi district administration to create a parking space for small vehicles near Victoria Bridge here.

Council president OP Kapoor wrote a letter to the Mandi Deputy Commissioner in this regard today. He said there was an acute shortage of parking spaces in Mandi town and the one available near Victoria Bridge was being used by people of Khaliar, Purani Mandi and those coming from nearby villages.

The access to that parking space has now been closed by erecting a gate. “It may have been done to prevent mining from the Beas, but the action has caused inconvenience to a big section of society,” he added.

“We have repeatedly requested the MC authorities to construct some parking lots on the outskirts of the main town, but to no avail so far,” he said. “We have now urged the Deputy Commissioner to look into the matter and take some concrete steps,” he added.