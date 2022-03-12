Allow adventure sports to resume in Kullu: Cong

Our Correspondent

Kullu, March 11

HPCC secretary Rajeev Kimta yesterday alleged that youths were being discriminated against by not being allowed to undertake adventure activities in Kullu while these were being carried out in other districts.

Kimta said would hold a protest if adventure activities were not allowed to resume soon. He added that court had imposed a ban on adventure activities carried out without a licence and directed all officers to prepare a report and submit it soon.

He said the Tourism Department had inspected equipment and renewed the licences of the operators but the administration did not allow them to operate. More than 10,000 youths had lost the source of their livelihood due the closure of adventure activities for over one month.

He added that they were yet to recover from the impact of the Covid and it was not fair to deprive them of self-employment opportunity.