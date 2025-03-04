Allow college to continue, Kupvi residents urge govt

Government College, Kupvi, which was opened in July, 2002, is facing closure due to low enrolment. The Education Department has prepared a proposal to shut down colleges having strength less than 100 students. At the Kupvi College, there are around 45 students.

The Kupvi residents, though, want the government to continue the college in this backward block. “We have passed the resolution that this college should not be closed,” said Shyam Panwar, BDC chairman, Kupvi.

Panwar pointed out that 75 students took admission when the college was opened in 2022. “However, the enrolment fell drastically next year as lecturers were not appointed in the college and only a few students could clear the exam,” said Panwar. “Till date, we do not have a lecturer for English in the college, although we now have teachers for most other subjects. If this college is given some time and English lecturer is appointed, we will soon meet the enrolment criteria set by the Education Department,” he said.

Lokender Chauhan, a local youth, said if the college was closed, many students will have to stop their education after clearing Plus 2. “The other colleges are 30-40 km away from Kupvi. It’s not possible for students to commute everyday due to bus services and tough topography. They will have to move out and stay in rented accommodation. It will be tough for many students to continue studies. The department and government keep in mind these factors while taking a call on the college,” said Chauhan.