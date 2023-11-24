Altercation claims life; accused held

Kullu, November 23
A person was killed in Pokhudhar village of Nirmand subdivision today. According to the information, an altercation broke out between Prasan Jeet of Bhailgarh village (Bihar) and Vicky, alias Vikas Sharma, of Chakmoh village (Hamirpur district). In a fit of rage and under the influence of alcohol, Vicky hit Prasan with a stone, killing him on the spot.
The police reached the spot and arrested the accused. Anni DSP Chandershekhar said a murder case had been registered.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse LIVE updates: Snag set right, drilling to resume
Former advisor to the prime minister's office Bhaskar Khulbe...
Afghanistan embassy announces permanent closure in New Delhi
Says the decision is a result of broader changes in policy a...
Delhi horror: Demon's street dance, firearms, knives dominate juvenile's social media
A couple of days after the 16-year-old was arrested for stab...
4 from Punjab's Patran die in road accident in Haryana's Sirsa
The accident takes place on Thursday evening
J-K L-G, Northern army commander, police pay tributes to 5 soldiers killed in Rajouri encounter
The mortal remains of the five army personnel are brought to...