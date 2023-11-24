Altercation claims life; accused held

Our Correspondent

Kullu, November 23

A person was killed in Pokhudhar village of Nirmand subdivision today. According to the information, an altercation broke out between Prasan Jeet of Bhailgarh village (Bihar) and Vicky, alias Vikas Sharma, of Chakmoh village (Hamirpur district). In a fit of rage and under the influence of alcohol, Vicky hit Prasan with a stone, killing him on the spot.

The police reached the spot and arrested the accused. Anni DSP Chandershekhar said a murder case had been registered.

