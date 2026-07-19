Alternaria disease returns to upper Shimla apple belt

Alternaria is spreading rapidly across the upper Shimla apple belt, causing premature leaf fall in orchards and resulting in significant losses to the fruit crop. “The disease has become particularly rampant at lower elevations, especially in areas experiencing high temperatures and humidity,” said Usha Sharma, Head of the Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Shimla.

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Repeated outbreaks over the past few years have left growers frustrated, with many questioning why the fungal disease had become increasingly difficult to control. “Our scientists managed to bring apple scab, a far more serious fungal disease, under control in the 1980s, when research was limited and far fewer fungicides were available. But alternaria now appears to have become uncontrollable,” said Harish Chauhan, convener of the Sanyukt Kisan Manch.

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In recent years, much of the blame has been placed on growers for not adhering to the preventive spray schedule recommended by the Nauni horticulture university.

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The university dispatched teams of scientists to apple-growing areas in February this year. However, the disease has resurfaced despite those efforts, leaving growers anxious and searching for answers.

Several growers have also begun questioning the efficacy of the fungicides being used.

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They have also raised questions about the disease pattern. “Why is alternaria affecting mainly the Delicious variety, while cultivars such as Gala and Granny Smith remain largely unaffected?” asked Ashutosh Chauhan, an apple grower from Ratnari.

Many growers now believe the outbreak could involve a new strain or variant of the disease and say scientists should investigate the possibility through detailed research.