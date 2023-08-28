Alternative routes restored between Mandi and Kullu

Tribune News Service

Mandi, August 27

Two alternative roads were restored to traffic between Mandi and Kullu today and around 2,200 stranded vehicles crossed to and fro.

One road was restored via Kataula between Mandi and Kullu for one-way traffic for the movement of light vehicles and unloaded vehicles. On this route traffic is allowed from Mandi towards Kullu.

Second alternative road between Mandi and Kullu was restored via Kainchi mod near Pandoh Dam today for one-way traffic. On this route, traffic is allowed from 12 midnight to 10 am from Pandoh in Mandi to Kullu and from 12 noon to 10 pm from Kullu to Pandoh towards Mandi. Today around 1,400 vehicles moved towards Mandi from Kullu, while 800 vehicles plied from Mandi towards Kullu. These vehicles were stuck on Kullu and Mandi for the last five days because of the blockade of roads.

ASP Sagar Chander said that the Chandigarh-Manali highway was still blocked to traffic between Mandi and Kullu via Pandoh due to massive damage to the road. However, today the NHAI and PWD have restored both the alternative routes between Mandi and Kullu, which helped the police to move stranded vehicles from Mandi to Kullu and from Kullu to Mandi.

The ASP said that currently traffic was allowed from the Mandi side towards Kullu on the Mandi-Kullu road via Kataula. Only movement of light vehicles and unloaded vehicles is allowed on this road. Widening work of this road is underway.

“Another road between Mandi and Kullu via Kainchi mod near Pandoh has been restored for one-way traffic for all kinds of vehicles. Tomorrow, HRTC bus service will resume on this route. Keeping in view the bad condition of road from Hanogi to Kainchi mod, the time slot for the movement of vehicles between Mandi and Kullu to and fro is as from 12 midnight to 10 am from Pandoh in Mandi towards Kullu and from Aut in Kullu side towards Mandi from 12 noon to 10 pm” the ASP said.

#Kullu #Mandi