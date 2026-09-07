DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Alumni, donors raise Rs 4 lakh to better facilities at GAV School

Alumni, donors raise Rs 4 lakh to better facilities at GAV School

article_Author
Ravinder Sood
Tribune News Service
Palampur, Updated At : 01:18 AM Sep 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The management team of GAV Senior Secondary School, Saliana, with donors.
Advertisement

The management of GAV Senior Secondary School, Saliana, near Palampur, has expressed its gratitude to former students, donors and well-wishers for their valuable contributions towards strengthening the school’s infrastructure and providing essential facilities to students.

The school management particularly acknowledged the contributions of Dr Ashwani Kumar Sharma, Manoj Awasthi, Sudesh Sharma, Surendra Sharma, Naresh Awasthi and other supporters, who have collectively contributed around Rs 4 lakh towards the development of essential infrastructure at the school. These initiatives have helped provide better and much-needed facilities for the present generation of students.

Advertisement

The management also expressed special gratitude to Seema Shukla, who has announced a donation of Rs 1 lakh for the development of the school. She has also announced the institution of three scholarships of Rs 11,000 each in memory of her parents. The contribution, the management said, would not only encourage deserving students but also reflect the family’s deep emotional association with GAV Saliana.

Advertisement

Principal Akhil Sharma and the entire staff thanked all donors and supporters, saying that the construction of modern toilets and the provision of other essential facilities were highly useful and commendable initiatives. They expressed hope that continued support from alumni and well-wishers would further strengthen the school’s development.

The school management also expressed its special gratitude to the GAV Alumni Association for installing a statue of late principal Kulbhushan Shukla on the school campus. Shukla served the institution from 1949 to 1988 and remained associated with the school for nearly four decades. His emphasis on discipline, dedication to the institution and commitment to the character-building of students continue to serve as an inspiration for the school community.

Advertisement

The management said the statue was not merely a memorial but would remain a lasting symbol of the ideals, inspiration and blessings of the former principal for present and future generations of students and teachers.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts