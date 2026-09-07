Alumni, donors raise Rs 4 lakh to better facilities at GAV School

The management of GAV Senior Secondary School, Saliana, near Palampur, has expressed its gratitude to former students, donors and well-wishers for their valuable contributions towards strengthening the school’s infrastructure and providing essential facilities to students.

The school management particularly acknowledged the contributions of Dr Ashwani Kumar Sharma, Manoj Awasthi, Sudesh Sharma, Surendra Sharma, Naresh Awasthi and other supporters, who have collectively contributed around Rs 4 lakh towards the development of essential infrastructure at the school. These initiatives have helped provide better and much-needed facilities for the present generation of students.

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The management also expressed special gratitude to Seema Shukla, who has announced a donation of Rs 1 lakh for the development of the school. She has also announced the institution of three scholarships of Rs 11,000 each in memory of her parents. The contribution, the management said, would not only encourage deserving students but also reflect the family’s deep emotional association with GAV Saliana.

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Principal Akhil Sharma and the entire staff thanked all donors and supporters, saying that the construction of modern toilets and the provision of other essential facilities were highly useful and commendable initiatives. They expressed hope that continued support from alumni and well-wishers would further strengthen the school’s development.

The school management also expressed its special gratitude to the GAV Alumni Association for installing a statue of late principal Kulbhushan Shukla on the school campus. Shukla served the institution from 1949 to 1988 and remained associated with the school for nearly four decades. His emphasis on discipline, dedication to the institution and commitment to the character-building of students continue to serve as an inspiration for the school community.

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The management said the statue was not merely a memorial but would remain a lasting symbol of the ideals, inspiration and blessings of the former principal for present and future generations of students and teachers.