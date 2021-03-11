Alumni meet at Himachal Pradesh University

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 21

Leaders from all walks of life such as politics, judiciary, medicine, administration, theatre and media gathered and shared their memories at the Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) during the the Alumni Meet 2022 on the university campus here today.

Some of the personalities present on the occasion included the BJP president JP Nadda, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, former PGI, Chandigarh, Director Dr Jagat Ram, Congress MLA Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu , CPM MLA Rakesh Singha, Justice Vivek Thakur, Justice CB Barowalia and Justice Susheel Kukreja. They were accompanied by several MLAs and officials. Many of the distinguished alumni were also felicitated.

Nadda and the CM also laid the foundation stone of the alumni building, which will be constructed at a cost of Rs 8.95 crore. They also released a souvenir ‘Summerhill Panorama’ and ‘Alumni Web portal’ on the occasion.

Leaders across political lines shared their experiences as students and the cordial relations, which they they shared even when they contested student elections against each other. The CM said, “Though I was not a student of the HPU campus but I performed here at the Youth Festival as a student of the Mandi college.”

He added, “Neither my family’s financial position nor my low per cent marks allowed me to go in for university education.”

