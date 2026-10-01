Amb farmers resent delay in seed payments, give one-week deadline

As many as 12 farmers of Amb block in Una district, who had sold certified wheat seeds to the Agriculture Department, met with the Deputy Commissioner on Tuesday and expressed their resentment over the non-payment of their dues even five months after the seeds were procured.

The farmers warned the government that they would lock the offices of the Agriculture Department in Una if their pending payments were not credited to their bank accounts within a week.

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Sandeep Rana, a farmer of Chururu village, said the farmers had been cultivating wheat on their agricultural land for sale to the department as certified seeds of different varieties. “The department procures seeds and sells them the following year to other farmers in the state for cultivation,” he added. The farmers had been supplying seeds to the department for more than 10 to 12 years but for the past two to three years, payments had not been made on time, he alleged.

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Another farmer, Vinod Kumar of Thathal village, said he had sold 200 quintals of certified seeds to the department in May this year. For the past five months, he had been visiting the block and district offices of the department, only to be told that the payment had been delayed for one reason or another.

The farmers, who are awaiting payments amounting to lakhs of rupees from the government, said agriculture was their only source of income. “We are sowing potato, which involves considerable expenditure on farm inputs and labour,” they said, adding that timely payment from the government would have helped them meet these expenses.

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The farmers said that they take loans on Kisan Credit Cards (KCC) to meet the expenses of farm inputs. They added that the interest rate on KCC loans was 4 per cent if the principal amount was repaid within six months, as the rate rises to 12 per cent beyond that period. “Will the government pay the bank interest?” they questioned.