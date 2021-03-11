Ambala youth accused of theft in Baddi escapes from police custody

Solan,June 3
A Haryana resident, Tushar (21), who was arrested on Wednesday for committing a theft of Rs 3,200 from a chemist shop at Baddi, fled from the police custody this morning. He was remanded in police custody by a court.
Baddi Superintendent of Police Mohit Chawla, while confirming the news, said Tushar, who hails from Ambala district of Haryana, fled from police custody today. He is a habitual offender and an addict, he said.
Efforts are on to nab him and a case under section 224 of the IPC is being registered in this case, he said.
Tushar complained of stomach pain in the wee hours this morning, following which he was taken out of the cell and asked to relax outside by the staff on duty. He, however, fled and was yet to be traced till evening.
A case of theft and lurking trespass was registered against him by the Baddi police on June 1 on a complaint made by the chemist.
He was caught red-handed by the chemist who operates a shop near the Bhud barrier and Rs 3,200 had been recovered from his pocket.
