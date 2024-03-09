Ambedkar Bhawan in pitiable condition

OWING to the lack of attention and proper maintenance, the condition of Ambedkar Bhawan in Banjar has become pitiable. The toilets here are in a terrible condition and give off a foul smell. There is no responsible official from the government or the administration to take care of the building, which was built on a budget of several lakhs and has become victim of neglect. The building also seems to have become a shelter for stray animals. About a year and a half ago, a tree fell on the roof of this building. It has not been removed since. The government and the administration should look into improving the condition of this building on priority. Amar, Banjar

Construction OF school science block hangs fire

FOR the past eight years, the construction of the multi-storey science block of the Government Senior Secondary School, Shalang, has been awaiting completion. The work was started by the Public Works Department in 2016, but it is stuck due to the lack of funds. Students are not able to get the facilities of modern laboratories. The Education Department should expedite the construction of the science block for the benefit of the students. Asha Devi, Shalang

Start cashless ticketing in private buses

THE government has started the cashless ticketing facility in HRTC buses. This spares travellers the unnecessary tension of arranging for small change before boarding buses. The provision of online payment methods is a welcome development. Now, private buses operators should also offer the cashless ticketing facility as, quite often, conductors and passengers get into arguments over change, causing harassment to passengers.

Sumit, Shimla

What our readers say

