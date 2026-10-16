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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Ambedkar’s embrace of Buddhism reflected continuity, says expert

Ambedkar’s embrace of Buddhism reflected continuity, says expert

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Raghav Guleria
Tribune News Service
Dharamshala, Updated At : 01:52 AM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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CUHP VC Prof SP Bansal and others release book in Dharamsala. Photo: Kamal jeet
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Dr BR Ambedkar’s conversion to Buddhism was not merely a religious shift but a journey of continuity rooted in India’s civilisational identity, said Prof Kuldeep Chand Agnihotri, the keynote speaker at the concluding session of the year-long Ambedkar Samvadmala at the Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP).

Addressing the gathering at the university’s Saptasindhu Campus, Prof Agnihotri said Ambedkar’s decision to embrace Buddhism reflected his conviction that social transformation must remain rooted in India’s cultural and intellectual traditions. He observed that while Buddha emphasised inner transformation, Karl Marx advocated change through external conflict. Ambedkar’s choice, he said, reflected his priorities and deep concern for India’s social and national consciousness.

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The concluding session of the Ambedkar Lecture Series was organised by the Centre for Ambedkar Studies on the theme ‘Buddha or Karl Marx: In the Perspective of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar’. Vice-Chancellor Prof Sat Prakash Bansal attended the event as the chief guest.

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Prof Bansal stressed that universities must align research with pressing social and national issues to contribute meaningfully to the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’. Such research, he said, could also help the government formulate informed and effective policies. He described the Ambedkar Samvadmala as an emerging national platform for constructive discourse and meaningful intellectual exchange.

The occasion also witnessed the release of Samvadmala Saranshika, a compendium of the year’s lectures and discussions, and the launch of Dr Kismat Kumar’s book, Buddha Ki Sharan Mein Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar. The six-chapter work examines Ambedkar’s journey towards Buddhism through a fact-based approach, seeking to address misconceptions and offer fresh perspectives on his life, ideas and philosophy.

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Congratulating the author, Prof Agnihotri and Prof Bansal underlined the book’s potential to enrich contemporary social and political discourse and promote greater harmony in Indian society. They emphasised the importance of informed discussions on Ambedkar’s life and thought in understanding the country’s social and intellectual traditions.

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