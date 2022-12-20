Ambuja Cement , truckers to hold second round of talks tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Solan, December 19

The second round of talks between transporter societies and the management of Ambuja Cements Limited (ACL) will be held on Wednesday, to break the five-day stalemate after the Adani group closed two cement plants.

Members of eight transporter societies, engaged in transportation work in the company, are protesting the lower freight rate of Rs 6 per tonne per km (PTPK) being offered by the management as against the existing price of Rs 10.58 PTPK.

The meeting will be convened under the chairmanship of the Solan Deputy Commissioner (DC). The first meeting held on December 17 had remained inconclusive as both parties did not budge from their stand.

Leaders of the transporter societies, who have examined their calculations, do not support the company’s views. The company management has given the basis of each truck being given business up to 50,000 km annually. However, truckers assert that there has been a drastic reduction in business and each truck had plied 20,000 to 30,000 km annually in the past few years. A truck made barely five or six trips per month, while the company has calculated freight on the basis of 17 trips a month, which is far from reality. Even the rates of insurance and other recurring expenditure are not as per the current prices, say truckers.

The company has used the Shukla committee findings to calculate the freight rate but the truckers have rejected it as unviable.

The state government had calculated freight rates on the basis of the hike in fuel prices and other commodities in 2010. The freight worked out to be Rs 6.35 PTPK for transporting cement and Rs 6.19 PTPK for clinker. Based on these rates, the freight rate were increased at regular intervals.