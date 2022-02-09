Ambulance flagged off for Kupvi in Chopal

Shimla, February 8
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today flagged off an ambulance donated by Punjab National Bank for Kupvi block in Chopal area of Shimla district. This ambulance has been donated by the bank under CSR activity for welfare of the residents of this far-flung area.
The Chief Minister, while appreciating this philanthropic act of the management of the bank, said that this ambulance would benefit over 16,000 residents of Kupvi area.
The Kupvi residents had been demanding an ambulance for close to two years.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Family-run parties present biggest danger to democracy, says PM Modi
‘Beta jaisa bhi hoga, woh hi adhyaksh banega’: PM’s veiled s...
All set for Phase-1 of UP elections on Thursday
Polling in 58 assembly seats in 11 districts
Suicides due to unemployment highest in pandemic year 2020, Rajya Sabha told
NCRB data shows 9,140 people died by suicide due to unemploy...
BSF fires at Pakistan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab
BSF recovers RDX, IED-making items
CBSE to conduct second-term board exam for classes 10, 12 in offline mode from April 26
Datesheet to be released soon