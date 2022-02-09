Ambulance flagged off for Kupvi in Chopal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 8

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today flagged off an ambulance donated by Punjab National Bank for Kupvi block in Chopal area of Shimla district. This ambulance has been donated by the bank under CSR activity for welfare of the residents of this far-flung area.

The Chief Minister, while appreciating this philanthropic act of the management of the bank, said that this ambulance would benefit over 16,000 residents of Kupvi area.

The Kupvi residents had been demanding an ambulance for close to two years.