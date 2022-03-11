Ambulance service hit on hospital road

The main road below the Cancer Hospital often gets choked with traffic. Sometimes, even the road that leads to the hospital gets blocked and the ambulances carrying patients get stranded. For patients, the time lost could be crucial. The Police Department should station a traffic personnel there to manage the vehicles. — Rachit, Rohru

Staff shortage at Nalagarh hospital

There is shortage of staff in the Nalagarh hospital from the past few years. No radiologist or eye specialist is available in the hospital, which is causing a lot of inconvenience to patients, especially pregnant women. The government should fill the vacant posts at the earliest. — Tanveer, Nalagarh

What our readers say

