Ambulance service on Pathankot-Mandi NH

Our Correspondent

Palampur, March 15

The National Highways Authority of India on Monday flagged of an advanced critical care ambulance service on the Pathankot-Mandi highway. The step aims at tackling medical emergencies in phases I, II and III where four-lane construction work is in full swing.

Flagging off the ambulance, Vikas Surjewala, project director, Pathankot-Mandi four-lane project, said the NHAI had provided the ambulance in view of the heavy traffic on the highway and rising number of accidents. He said the ambulance would be stationed at Kotla and cater to the victims of accidents on the 72-km accident-prone stretch of the highway.

The 220-km Pathankot-Mandi road links Pathankot with Leh and other forward areas. “In the event of an emergency, one can dial NHAI helpline number 1033 for immediate medical assistance. The emergency vehicle, deployed on the highway, is most modern and equipped with latest medical equipment. Four medical helpers, including the driver, have been provided in the vehicle,” Surjewala said.

Dial 1033 for help

