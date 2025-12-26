DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Ambulance services disrupted in Himachal as workers go on two-day strike

Ambulance services disrupted in Himachal as workers go on two-day strike

In Shimla, ambulance workers protest outside the office of National Health Mission

article_Author
PTI
Shimla, Updated At : 06:17 PM Dec 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. Tribune file
Advertisement

Ambulance services across the state came to a halt on Friday as workers launched a 48-hour strike demanding the implementation of labour laws, minimum wages, overtime payments, and an end to “harassment of workers”, officials said.

Advertisement

Thousands of ambulance workers affiliated with the 108 and 102 Ambulance Workers Union under the Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU) staged protests across the state at district headquarters to raise their demands.

Advertisement

In Shimla, workers protested outside the office of the National Health Mission (NHM) and submitted a memorandum later to the NHM managing director, who assured them that their demands would be addressed.

Advertisement

CITU state president Vijender Mehra criticised the exploitation of workers under the NHM, highlighting issues such as the non-payment of minimum wages as declared by the government and the failure to grant leave.

“When workers raise their voices for their demands, they are then subjected to mental harassment. Not only this, but union leaders face threats, transfers or forced resignation,” he said.

Advertisement

Mehra also warned that the movement would intensify if their demands were not fulfilled.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts