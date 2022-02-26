Ambulance to charge Rs 20 per km

Tribune News Service

Solan, February 25

Patients referred to other hospitals from Dr YS Parmar Government Medical College at Nahan will have to shell out Rs 20 per km for using a ventilator-equipped ambulance.

Medical Superintendent of the college Dr Shyam Kaushik said all six medical colleges of the state had been provided an ambulance service equipped with all modern facilities. This facility can be availed at a cost of Rs 20 per km, though those belonging to the below poverty line strata and others covered under the Ayushman Bharat and Himcare scheme would be provided this facility free.

These ambulances are equipped with life-saving equipment and this was part of the Chief Minister's budgetary speech in the current financial year.