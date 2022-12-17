Amend rules, Himachal Pradesh High Court to staff selection commission

Vijay Arora

Shimla, December 16

Taking strong exception to calling of ineligible candidates also for evaluation/interview for the posts of Junior Programmer S-1 Level (on contract basis), the HP High Court has directed the HP Staff Selection Commission to carry out necessary amendment in the Rule of Business or its selection process.

Justice Vivek Singh Thakur passed this order on a petition filed by Bharat Bhushan Shah. It was contended that 23 candidates appeared in written test. On declaration of result, first 12 candidates in merit were called for evaluation/interview in the ratio of 1:3.

The petitioner being at serial No. 13 was not called for interview/evaluation. Only eight candidates appeared in interview and out of them, seven candidates were not possessing requisite experience and only one candidate was found eligible and appointed.

The petitioner approached the court for quashing and setting aside the selection process, praying to direct the commission to interview the petitioner for the said post as he was eligible.

The Selection Commission contended that it has conducted the selection process in accordance with Rules of Business adopted by the commission. It further contended that applications were invited through on-line mode and therefore, there was no occasion for the commission to check and verify the eligibility of candidates before evaluation.

While allowing the petition, Justice Vivek Singh Thakur observed that “In case, ineligible candidates are permitted to be included in the ratio of 1:3, then it is a farce exercise rather an eyewash claiming selection of one by considering three meritorious candidates as selection of one person by considering him amongst ineligible candidates is a selection by default but not on the basis of merit amongst eligible candidates in the ratio of 1:3. If scrutiny of eligibility would have been done before evaluation process, the petitioner would have been definitely shortlisted amongst the candidates called for evaluation on short listing the candidates in the ratio of 1:3.”

The court restrained the Selection Commission from adopting and continuing such practice and directed it to carry out necessary amendment in the Rule of Business and/or selection process.

The court further directed the commission to determine eligibility of candidates in waiting and undertake the evaluation process for remaining three posts by short-listing candidates in the ratio of 1:3 amongst eligible meritorious candidates on the basis of their eligibility and merit in written/screening test.