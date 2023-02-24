Amicable settlement big relief to 6k truckers

KS Tomar

Due to the pursuance and concerted efforts made by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, transporters and Adani management adopted a flexible attitude which immensely contributed in breaking the deadlock and resulted in an amicable settlement of the 68-day old strike giving a big relief to over 25,000 families and 6,000 truckers.

The Adani group had decided on December 14, 2022 to shut down two cement plants at Barmana and Darlaghat in Himachal citing high transportation cost as a major reason making the operations unviable. In view of the high cost of petrol and diesel, truckers had demanded enhancement in freight charges and went on indefinite strike to force Adani management at cement plants to understand the logic.

Political observers, however, linked the immediate closure of cement plants with the change of regime in the state. Common people have been strongly resenting the high cement rates despite the fact that production is taking place in this hill state and consumers are getting cheaper cement outside the state.

The Chief Minister had deputed industries minister Harshwardhan Chauhan and chief parliamentary secretary, Sanjay Awasthi, to settle the issue. They held several rounds of discussion with the Adani management officials and striking truckers but in vain. Both sides had accused each other of adopting an inflexible stand. The Chief Minister decided to personally handle the freight issue and succeeded in convincing Adani management and truckers which yielded positive result.

Analysts say that failure of BJP leaders to create pressure on Adani management to accept transporters’ demand may have an adverse impact on the local people in and around two cements plants owing to their woes and sufferings due to strike. Experts say that if anger of local people persists it may damage the prospects of BJP candidates in the 2024 parliamentary polls.

As the impasse continued, an assurance was given by Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur to play a proactive role in resolving crisis after truckers met him in Shimla. He had made it clear that nobody should try to politicize this issue which is related to the employment of thousands of people and truckers. But BJP state president, Suresh Kashyap jumped the fray and accused the Sukhu government of its inability to find a solution of truckers’ problem which proved wrong as solution was found within two days and strike was called off.

Barmana plant falls in Bilaspur and forms the part of Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat presently represented by Anurag besides being the home district of BJP national president JP Nadda. The local people did pin their hope on Nadda.

Darlaghat cement plant produces two million tons annually whereas Barmana plant’s daily capacity is 3,000 metric ton. Two ACC plants supply cement to various states including West Bengal, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Haryana, besides Himachal which was interrupted for over two months. The government officials say that closure of plants did not create much shortage of cement.

Analysts say Adani is perceived close to BJP central leaders in Delhi and their failure to come to the rescue of 25,000 aggrieved families and 6,000 truckers may have its fallout during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as Congress may exploit the issue to the hilt.

