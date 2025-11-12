Amid fiscal crunch, people expect lawmakers to show modest

As the upcoming winter session of the Vidhan Sabha at Tapovan in Dharamsala is all set to begin on November 25, local residents are voicing growing concerns over the perceived extravagance of their elected representatives. The state, which is reeling under the dual burden of monsoon devastation and a tightening fiscal situation, is witnessing renewed calls for austerity and accountability from those in power.

While pothole-ridden roads are finally being remetalled and the core Civil Lines area of the town is getting a new topping ahead of the Assembly session, residents are questioning the timing and intent behind such sudden development spurt. “These roads should have been repaired weeks ago, not just because VIPs are coming,” says a local shopkeeper. The otherwise neglected main squares — often left to “the mercy of God” — will soon see police personnel posted at every 100 metres on the 5-km-long stretch from Dharamsala to Tapovan where the Legislative Assembly is located, sparking public curiosity about where these personnel remain during ordinary days.

In a debt-ridden, fund-starved state, residents argue that it is time for their leaders to set an example of modesty. The expenditure on travel, stay and elaborate arrangements for the “durbar move” has started to draw sharp criticism, especially when the unemployed youth and the pensioners are awaiting the payment of their long-pending dues. “People are not asking for luxuries but just fairness and empathy,” says a retired government employee.

Yet, the upcoming session has also facilitated a temporary facelift to Dharamsala. The Smart City project, which had long been criticised for sluggish execution, seems to have gathered pace. For daily commuters, the newly laid roads may be a welcome relief but many hope the spirit of repair extends beyond infrastructure to the moral fabric of the governance itself.