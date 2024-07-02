Amid poll frenzy, Rs 1.3L seized in Dehra constituency

Our Correspondent

Dharamsala, July 1

Amidst the Assembly byelections in the Dehra constituency, a flying squad team at the Sakri checkpost recovered Rs 1,37,220 from a vehicle.

Giving this information, Dehra SDM and Returning Officer Shilpi Beakta said the cash was seized by Team-2 in-charge Anil Verma, ASI Ram Chand and his team during the checking of vehicles at the Sakri checkpost in Dehra today.

Dehra DSP Anil Thakur told The Tribune that further investigation was underway and the person from whom the money had been confiscated had disclosed that he was a trader on a routine collection trip.

Restoring confidence among the voters, the SDM said in view of the byelections in the Dehra Assembly constituency, monitoring teams were keeping an eye on the movement of vehicles by setting up checkposts. Flying squads, static monitoring teams and police teams were checking vehicles at various places as well as keeping a close watch on suspicious activities.

The SDM said suitable teams had been deployed as per the instructions of the Election Commission to keep an eye on every election-related activity in the constituency.

She said the election observers were also conducting surprise inspections at the checkpoints set up by the static surveillance teams. The employees deployed in the surveillance teams had been instructed to work with full vigilance, she added.

She said the administration had made all arrangements to conduct the byelection in a peaceful manner. Paramilitary forces and police contingents were conducting flag marches in the area to assure the public about the security arrangements. Besides, people were being given the message to vote without fear.

