Amid snowfall decline, Shimla’s ice skating rink activity drops 50%

The ice skating rink in Shimla, once a popular winter attraction, is losing its popularity due to declining snowfall over the years. This year saw a sharp decline of over 50 per cent in the total number of sessions compared to last year. This drop is attributed to changes in the weather cycle and warmer temperatures in January. While the season began on December 11 this year, it was originally slated to start on December 9.

Over the last decade, the number of ice skating sessions has steadily decreased. According to official records, the highest number of sessions in the past 10 years occurred in 2020-21, with 82 sessions, while the lowest was in 2016-17, with only 11 sessions. Historically, the highest number of sessions ever recorded was in 1997-98, when around 118 sessions took place, while the lowest was just 12 sessions in 1972.

Rajat Malhotra, organising secretary of the Shimla Ice Skating Club, explains that this year’s decline in sessions was due to changes in the weather conditions, with global warming negatively impacting the number of ice skating sessions. “Looking at the past decade, the number of sessions has been inconsistent, with some years seeing more sessions, while others have had fewer compared to previous years,” he adds.

Peter Tatung, a Chinese native settled in Shimla and an avid ice skating enthusiast, who has participated in many national and international competitions, says over the years, there has been huge decline in the number of ice skating sessions and as a result it has become a less of an activity. Remembering his childhood days, he said more sessions were held at that time and he, along with his friends and family, used to have a great time while participating in the sessions.

Tatung, who also runs a shoe store on Shimla’’s Mall Road, says due to the decline in ice skating sessions, he has stopped manufacturing ice skating boots. “There is no demand for the boots, as Shimla now rarely experiences snowfall. We used to make around 500 pairs of snow boots, but now, there’’s no need,” he adds.

The ice skating rink, which was built in 1920 by an Irish military officer named Blessington, covers an area roughly the size of five tennis courts. Initially a tennis court, Blessington had the idea to convert it into an ice skating rink after he sprinkled water on the court’s surface one winter and noticed it froze instantly, inspiring him to create the rink.