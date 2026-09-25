Amit Kumar Sharma is new Kullu deputy commissioner

The state government on Friday transferred and posted 2016-batch IAS officer Amit Kumar Sharma as Deputy Commissioner, Kullu.

Sharma was serving as Deputy Commissioner, Kinnaur, at Reckong Peo. His posting as DC Kullu will relieve Surjeet Singh, Additional District Magistrate, Kullu, who had been holding the additional charge of DC, Kullu.

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Sonakshi Singh Tomar, also a 2016-batch IAS officer, has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Kinnaur, replacing Sharma.

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Anurag Sharma, who was Deputy Commissioner, Kullu, was transferred following High Court directives in connection with the holding of rave parties in the Manali area. The government had neither given him a regular posting nor appointed anyone in his place.

Two days ago, Anurag Sharma was appointed Managing Director of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC).