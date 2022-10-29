Amit Shah on 2-day visit to Himachal Pradesh from Nov 1, to address 6 rallies

PTI

New Delhi, October 29

BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address six rallies in two days in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh starting from November 1.

He will also hold closed-door organisational meetings during his two-day visit to the hill state, his office said in a statement.

Shah will stay the intervening night of November 1 and 2 in Shimla and is likely to hold a meeting with the senior leaders of the BJP’s state unit, sources said.

He will hold a rally each in Bhattiyat, Karsog and Kusumpatti assembly segments on November 1. The next day, he will hold a rally each in Dhramshala, Nandon and Nalagarh.

